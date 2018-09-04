Reedsburg to cancel school Wednesday because of 'dangerous' flooding conditions

REEDSBURG, Wis. - School officials in Reedsburg are canceling all classes districtwide Wednesday because of "dangerous conditions" related to flooding.

BREAKING: The Reedsburg Area Schools superintendent tells me there will be no classes across the district tomorrow (Wednesday) due to dangerous conditions caused by rising floodwaters @WISCTV_News3 #news3 — Josh Spreiter (@JoshSpreiterTV) September 4, 2018

Waters have been rising in Sauk County following heavy rains overnight, and officials have been warning that water levels could go higher than flooding last week.

Superintendent of the Reedsburg Area School District Tom Benson confirmed to News 3 that the district decided to send freshmen students home at 12:30 p.m. on the advice of Sauk County Emergency Management. Freshmen were the only students who had scheduled classes on Tuesday after a decision made last week.

Classes have also been canceled on Madison College's Reedsburg campus, according to a news release from the school.

Benson says a decision about holding school the rest of the week will be made Wednesday.



