News

Reedsburg to cancel school Wednesday because of 'dangerous' flooding conditions

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 03:23 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:38 PM CDT

REEDSBURG, Wis. - School officials in Reedsburg are canceling all classes districtwide Wednesday because of "dangerous conditions" related to flooding. 

Waters have been rising in Sauk County following heavy rains overnight, and officials have been warning that water levels could go higher than flooding last week. 

Superintendent of the Reedsburg Area School District Tom Benson confirmed to News 3 that the district decided to send freshmen students home at 12:30 p.m. on the advice of Sauk County Emergency Management. Freshmen were the only students who had scheduled classes on Tuesday after a decision made last week. 

Classes have also been canceled on Madison College's Reedsburg campus, according to a news release from the school. 

Benson says a decision about holding school the rest of the week will be made Wednesday. 


 

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Be the first to know with the Channel3000 news app. Breaking news alerts, watch live newscasts and get the most up-to-date local news on the go.  Click here to download for iOS and Android.

Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration