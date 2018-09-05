Reedsburg readies for round 2 of flooding

REEDSBURG, Wis. - More rain is bringing back the chance of flooding to Sauk County.

People along the Baraboo River from Lavalle to Rock Springs to Baraboo are getting ready for worse floods than last week.

People in Reedsburg spent Tuesday getting ready, though many said they thought the flooding was done. They had started taking down sandbags, and then they had to put them back up.

Sauk County officials told them to brace for more water than last time. People are taking that seriously, building walls higher than they did before.

“It’s sad but we’re starting to get really good at it,” said David Burton. “That’s the problem. We shouldn’t be good at how to sandbag and fill sandbags and move the sandbags and how to protect our house.”

Once residents secured their homes, they helped others too. A crew with two pickup trucks full of sandbags went house to house on one road until everyone’s house was done.

This crew in Reedsburg dropped prep on their own homes to come help their neighbor. The Baraboo River is rising again and the whole town is getting ready for worse floods than last week. Talk about a community coming together. #news3 pic.twitter.com/uD9oQA0u7Z — Amy Reid (@amyreidreports) September 4, 2018

“It’s like I’ve kind of lost all hope for humanity,” said Randy Czamecki, a resident of Reedsburg, “but you go down and you bag and sand and you see some of the people that are down there helping you … If we are actually helping somebody else out, so that’s all we can do.”

Sauk County emergency management officials said the water upstream is 6 inches higher than it was before the previous flood.

They said depending on overnight rain, the flooding could hit Reedsburg anytime Wednesday. After it hits Reedsburg, it’s only a matter of time before it hits the rest of the towns downstream along the river too.