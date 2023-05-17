REEDSBURG, Wis. -- Federal investigators are in Sauk County to conduct an investigation into…
Just two days prior, beloved educator Aimee Wallace, who worked at Pineview Elementary and Westside Elementary, died after a battle with Hodgkin's Lymphoma.
"It was a very sad, sad timeframe when we all found out that Aimee had passed away," Estes said. "She was a great teacher affected a lot of people's lives with the good thing she does."
School officials said this is a difficult time for their students and staff.
"We will continue to lean on each other for support and healing," School District of Reedsburg Superintendent Roger Rindo said. "We are very grateful for the incredible support of the Reedsburg community during this very challenging time."
The superintendent described the impact both the teacher and the student had on the district.
"Together, we are grieving the loss of Aimee Wallace, a teacher at Westside Elementary. A dedicated and outstanding educator, and an even better friend and colleague to many, Aimee’s work touched a generation of students," said Rindo. "We also grieve the loss of Evelyn Gurney, a vibrant 7th grader at Webb Middle School. Ev was a good student, a good friend, and an active participant in the hockey community."
The mayor says in this time of two major losses, he's seen an overwhelming amount of love in the area, showing the community's way of moving forward as one.
"We're always here for each other. That doesn't matter what circumstances it is, Reedsburg always comes together," he said. "We always look out for each other. When the time arises and someone needs help, we're here to help each other out."
The mayor added that he's also thinking about the family of the driver involved in the Reedsburg crash whose life is changed forever.
"Obviously, it was a very traumatic situation for them as well," Estes said.
The Sauk County Sheriff has not released the identity of the driver. On Wednesday, Sheriff Chip Meister told News 3 Now the next update will depend on the investigation.
