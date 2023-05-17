The death of a student hit and killed while waiting for a school bus last week brought heartbreak to the Reedsburg community, and a recent educator's death adds to the area's grief.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

REEDSBURG, Wis. -- The death of a student hit and killed while waiting for a school bus last week brought heartbreak to the Reedsburg community, and a recent educator's death adds to the area's grief.

"It's going to definitely take some time to overcome the grief and sadness," Mayor David Estes said. "It affects everyone." 

Tags