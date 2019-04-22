Reedsburg is making school breakfast free districtwide, an outlier in a state ranked last in nation

Reedsburg Area School District

REEDSBURG, Wis. - The School District of Reedsburg approved a motion last week to make breakfast free throughout the entire district, adding the program to the high school.

Elementary schools in the city started offering free breakfast a few years ago and then it was added for middle schoolers in the spring. The high school has offered breakfast in the past but now decided to make it free.

"I think it just kind of became expected to some degree that we would eventually take the step to include our high school, as well," said Superintendent Tom Benson.

The district cited research showing that children who eat breakfast have higher academic scores, improved behavior and reduced tardiness and absenteeism.

"We're always encouraging kids to make sure they have their breakfast when we're having something significant take place, and so if it's important on those days, why isn't it important on all days?" Benson asked.

The nutrition standards are set by the U.S. Department of Agriculture and require that breakfast provide less than 30 percent of calories from fat and 10 percent or less from saturated fat.

Food Service Director Jennifer Jennings said making breakfast free has had minimal impact on staff other than making sure to order extra food to accommodate extra students eating breakfast.

"We have seen an increase in participation right away," she added.

However, there are many school districts throughout the state that don't give this as an option. A report for the 2016-2017 school year from the Hunger Task Force in Milwaukee ranked Wisconsin as 51 among the 50 states and Washington, D.C., in the number of schools participating in the School Breakfast Program.

The program is a federally funded meal program that provides free and reduced price meals to low-income students across the country. In that school year, 306 schools in Wisconsin did not offer the program.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' budget proposes fully funding school breakfast across the state, but the proposal faces a long road ahead with a Republican-controlled state Legislature, the leaders of which have said Evers is spending more than the state can afford.

Helen Sarakinos, executive director of REAP Food Group, said the impact of school breakfast and other school meals can't be overestimated because many students don't get healthy meals at home.

"If you show up as a child hungry or underslept, you're busy dealing with how your body feels not having the basics to function. You're behind before you even begin," Sarakinos said.

One in six children in Wisconsin live in poverty, according to the Hunger Task Force's report.

Sarakinos said there's a stigma attached to students who rely on school meals, so it's important to "level the playing field."

"One of the most effective things you can do is make it free and available to everybody and remove those barriers and increase access," Sarakinos said.

