Madison
Gavel
Digital Producer
MADISON, Wis. -- A Reedsburg attorney pleaded guilty Wednesday to embezzling more than $1.6 million from a client, the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Wisconsin said.
Kristin Lein, 60, pleaded guilty to charges of wire fraud, money laundering and filing a false tax return.
According to a justice department news release, Lein began taking money from the client's accounts in 2019 and transferring it to her own. She continued to take money from the client until it ran out in September 2022.
Lein admitted she used the money to pay for personal expenses, including home improvements and a truck, the release said.
She is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.
