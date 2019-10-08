News

Reedsburg Area Medical Center phone lines working properly again following outage

Posted: Oct 08, 2019 09:18 AM CDT

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 11:04 AM CDT

REEDSBURG, Wis. - Phone lines for the Reedsburg Area Medical Center are working properly again.

The center experienced issues with incoming and outgoing calls early Tuesday morning, according to a release from Sauk County Emergency Management.

