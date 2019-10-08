Reedsburg Area Medical Center phone lines working properly again following outage
REEDSBURG, Wis. - Phone lines for the Reedsburg Area Medical Center are working properly again.
The center experienced issues with incoming and outgoing calls early Tuesday morning, according to a release from Sauk County Emergency Management.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- New strategies, technology, aim to keep pedestrians, bicyclists safe in high-crash intersections
- This St. Louis bar is selling drinks for $10 an hour, not by the glass
- Driver of pickup on wrong side of road faces 3rd OWI charge, police say
- Police try to identify young teens suspected of stealing backpack, car
- Proposed development could bring Amazon distribution center to Beloit
- Wisconsin ranks 6th in nation for solving homicide cases, with 78% clearance rate, study says