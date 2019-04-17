Reedsburg Area High School launches free breakfast bar for students
REEDSBURG, Wis. - The School District of Reedsburg approved a motion to offer a universal free breakfast to high school students Monday.
Research shows that children who eat breakfast have higher academic scores, improved behavior and reduced tardiness and absenteeism.
Officials with the school district said breakfast has been offered in the past, but now it will be free for all students through 12th grade.
"I saw the need for breakfast and started seeing all of the benefits of offering breakfast to all students," Food Service Director Jennifer Jennings said. "School breakfast is really the most important meal of the day for kids as it provides the necessary fuel to start a day of learning and achievement."
Jennings said she started working on this project in August 2017. She said last spring the district expanded the program to Webb Middle School and is now offering it at the high school level.
For more information about the School District of Reedsburg’s nutrition program and menus, visit www.rsd.k12.wi.us.
Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.
Local And Regional News
- Inattentive driving caused three-vehicle crash in Green County, police say
- Wisconsin congress members introduce legislation to rename Sun Prairie Post Office for Cory Barr
- State Street restaurant to give away free cookies Saturday
- Janesville man shot in hand lied to officers, police say
- Fontana man killed in two-car crash in Bradford Township
- Growing number of Wisconsin businesses work to accommodate shoppers with memory loss