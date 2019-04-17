Reedsburg Area High School launches free breakfast bar for students

Reedsburg Area School District

REEDSBURG, Wis. - The School District of Reedsburg approved a motion to offer a universal free breakfast to high school students Monday.

Research shows that children who eat breakfast have higher academic scores, improved behavior and reduced tardiness and absenteeism.

Officials with the school district said breakfast has been offered in the past, but now it will be free for all students through 12th grade.

"I saw the need for breakfast and started seeing all of the benefits of offering breakfast to all students," Food Service Director Jennifer Jennings said. "School breakfast is really the most important meal of the day for kids as it provides the necessary fuel to start a day of learning and achievement." Reedsburg Area School District

Jennings said she started working on this project in August 2017. She said last spring the district expanded the program to Webb Middle School and is now offering it at the high school level.

For more information about the School District of Reedsburg’s nutrition program and menus, visit www.rsd.k12.wi.us.

