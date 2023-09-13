MADISON, Wis. -- Assembly Republicans introduced a new bill Tuesday that would drastically change how Wisconsin's congressional district boundaries are drawn.
Under the new bill, Wisconsin's legislative maps would be drawn by non-partisan legislative staff, a plan modeled after Iowa's redistricting laws.
"The Iowa model, which reflects the way that Iowa does its redistricting, is, there's actually state agency that does it," said UW Madison political science professor Kenneth Mayer. "They create the maps, the legislature has an opportunity to vote the maps up or down."
However, Mayer says the power would still ultimately lie with legislators.
"It would be legislators who would have the final say, up or down, and in a way that if the legislators say no enough times, they have the power to draw the maps themselves," Mayer said.
It comes after years of calls from Democrats to change redistricting laws, especially following a drastic change in the maps in 2011.
"I was one of the most aggressive partisan gerrymanders in modern American history," Mayer said. "What that meant was, since 2012, since the this plan, and its successor was put into plac,. Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have had almost two thirds of the seats, no matter what percentage of the vote that Democratic or Republican candidates got."
In 2022, Governor Evers took 51% of the vote in his statewide election while the Assembly stayed firmly Republican.
The proposal comes in the midst of Republicans' calls to impeach Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Janet Protasiewicz if she doesn't recuse herself from upcoming cases challenging Wisconsin's current legislative maps.
COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.