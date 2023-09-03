Red Flag warning

MADISON, Wis. -- Southwestern and central Wisconsin could see record-breaking heat Sunday afternoon and in to Labor Day, bringing extreme fire danger.

The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Sunday for Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties. 