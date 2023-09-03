MADISON, Wis. -- Southwestern and central Wisconsin could see record-breaking heat Sunday afternoon and in to Labor Day, bringing extreme fire danger.
The National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning until 7 p.m. Sunday for Adams, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Grant, Green Lake, Green, Iowa, Jackson, Juneau, La Crosse, Lafayette, Marquette, Monroe, Portage, Richland, Sauk, Trempealeau, Vernon, Waupaca, Waushara and Wood counties.
While warnings weren't issued for counties east of Madison, the National Weather Service still issued a special weather statement on fire danger due to forecasted conditions.
A combination of dry or dead fuels like grass and leaves, high temperatures, low humidity and strong winds mean that even a small fire can quickly burn out of control.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources asked everyone to avoid outdoor burning until things cool down. That includes campfires and debris burning. The DNR has suspended debris burning permits in multiple counties due to the weather.
If you're working with machinery outdoors, tie down chains and avoid working in the middle of the day when fire risk is at its peak. The DNR asked anyone who has had a fire in the past several days to make sure it has been fully extinguished.
Try to avoid activities that might throw up sparks, which could cause a wildfire. DNR officials said crews responded to 15 wildfires throughout the state last week, including in many of the areas where the Red Flag Warning has been declared.