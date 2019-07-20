Red Cross to open overnight cooling shelter at Alliant Energy Center coliseum
MADISON, Wis. - The Red Cross of Wisconsin will be opening an overnight cooling shelter at the Alliant Energy Center at 5 p.m. Friday, according to regional communications manager Justin Kern.
The shelter follows ongoing power outages in downtown Madison after two fires at Madison Gas and Electric substations.
"We have snacks here. We have water," said volunteer Judy Giacomino. We bring in meals and things like that."
Giacomino said while power has been restored accross the ithsmus, the cooling center was opened as a precautionary measure.
"We're always prepared." she said.
The Kohl Center and some schools in Madison were opened as cooling shelters during the day Friday, but those people would be moved to the Alliant Energy Center for the evening, Kern said.
The Red Cross planned to offer more details about the shelter Friday afternoon.
The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning for the area Friday, with temperatures in the 90s and high humidity.
Gov. Tony Evers declared a state of emergency for the City of Madison and Dane County following the fires Friday.
