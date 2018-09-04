News

Red Cross recommends making 'go kits' in preparation for more evacuations

Posted: Sep 04, 2018 06:47 PM CDT

Updated: Sep 04, 2018 06:47 PM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin is urging residents to be prepared with evacuation necessities in case flooding causes more evacuations. 

Officials are warning people to be prepared with medical necessities that could be essential if you are away from home due to an evacuation. 

The Red Cross says items to have in "go kits" include: 

  • Medications
  •  Medical supplies
  • Cellphones and chargers
  • Driver’s license / identification 
  • Hygiene products
  • Flashlight and batteries
  • Hand-crank radio
  • Change of clothing

The National Weather Service has noted the threat for severe weather in Wisconsin on Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday, particularly in areas of the state north and west in Wisconsin, according to the release.  

The Red Cross is assisting Richland County Emergency Management with a shelter opened at Richland Center Community & Senior Center at 1050 N. Orange St.

