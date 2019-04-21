Red Cross opens emergency shelter in Columbia County

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PORTAGE, Wis. - The Red Cross has opened an emergency shelter in Columbia County as flooding concerns continue along the Wisconsin River.

Officials have opened a shelter in Portage at the United Methodist Church at 1804 New Pinery Road.

According to the Red Cross, the shelter is open to anyone displaced by flooding this weekend. The organization is providing places to sleep as well as food.

As of 9 p.m. Saturday, at least one person was staying at the shelter.

Officials are recommending that some residents living near the Wisconsin River evacuate as water levels rise.

Near Portage, water levels were expected to rise to over 20 feet which could mean historic flooding in the area.

