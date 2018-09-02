Red Cross closes last shelter, offers cleanup kits to storm victims

Copyright 2017 CNN

MADISON, Wis. - The American Red Cross of Wisconsin closed the last of eight shelters Sunday that opened to deal with flooding and storms that started in mid-August, according to an official.

The last shelter at Westby High School closed at noon on Sunday, Justin Kern, the group's spokesperson said in an email. The remaining three overnight residents have been connected with temporary lodging, according to Kern.

The Red Cross still has its disaster hotline open at 888-700-7051. Residents can also pick up cleanup kits during business hours from their Madison or La Crosse offices, as well as community centers in Eden and Campbellsport.

As of Sunday morning, the Salvation Army still had a shelter open in Elroy and at Royall Elementary School in Elroy.