MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time in nearly 40 years, monogamous gay and bisexual men are now eligible to donate blood with the American Red Cross.
"We want to make sure that it's open for anyone to be able to donate, regardless of their sexual orientation," said Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the American Red Cross' Southwest Wisconsin Chapter. "We want to make sure that we're all inclusive to everyone for this."
In the midst of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration enacted a life-long ban on blood donation for gay men.
"It just seemed really unfair and unprofessional that that a medical organization would be would be increasing this bias," said executive director at OutReach LGBTQ Community Center Steve Starkey.
That was true until 2015, but even then, gay and bisexual men had to be celibate for at least a year before they could donate. In 2020, they dropped that period to three months.
Under the new guidelines, everyone, regardless of sexual orientation, will be asked the same screening questions. That means gay and bisexual men with only one sexual partner will be eligible to donate.
"Treating each individual case separately is a really good move," Starkey said. "Then you're kind of basing it on the person history and medical facts, rather than just banning a whole class of people."
The change comes at a time when the Red Cross says they're facing a donor shortage this summer.
"Each day, the American Red Cross, we need to collect at least 29,000 units of blood for the United States to make sure that we have enough in the blood supply," Kreigl said.
Starkey says after decades of exclusion, he's not sure how quickly the LGBTQ community will hop on board.
"I don't know what the reaction will be," Starkey said. "But at least now people that do want to participate, are able to participate in are not treated as different because of their sexual orientation."
For the Red Cross, it's the more the merrier.
"We want to make sure that, you know, as many folks that can donate are donating," Kriegl said.