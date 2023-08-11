For the first time in nearly 40 years, monogamous gay and bisexual men are now eligible to donate blood with the American Red Cross.

MADISON, Wis. -- For the first time in nearly 40 years, monogamous gay and bisexual men are now eligible to donate blood with the American Red Cross.

"We want to make sure that it's open for anyone to be able to donate, regardless of their sexual orientation," said Kyle Kriegl, executive director of the American Red Cross' Southwest Wisconsin Chapter. "We want to make sure that we're all inclusive to everyone for this."