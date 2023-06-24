MADISON, Wis. -- The first day of summer was Wednesday, June 21 bringing clear skies to southern Wisconsin. At the same time, the clouds of the Covid-19 pandemic have cleared. That includes the recreation sector of the state's economy, which saw a bump in businesses which has continued on ever since.
"I would say this summer we're continuing to see that trend," said Tyler Leeper, owner of Madison Boats, which has three locations in Madison.
Speaking with News 3, Leeper shared why people can't seem to get enough of Dane County's lakes.
"Paddling can be extremally relaxing," Leeper said. "Every single spring, the moment that the weather turns nice, people are out on our lakes, loving our lakes."
Outdoor recreation is a large economic force in Wisconsin. The most recent data from the State Office of Recreation shows that in 2021, adventurers contributed more than $8 million dollars to the state's GDP. Leeper says the increased demand he's seeing this summer can be attributed to the many days of clear skies.
"This year, the weather is cooperating so far and they're able to do that," Leeper said.
Now that summer has officially arrived in southern Wisconsin, people have been coming to his and others businesses. This includes retailers like Rutabaga Paddlesports.
"As it warmed up people started coming in," said Darran Bush, owner of Rutabaga Paddlesports.
He says enjoying the outdoors can be relaxing. When the pandemic started, he saw an increase in customers which has continued even after the world has returned to normal.
"So when COVID started, people realized that this is the ultimate social distancing, and just because we don't have a pandemic anymore doesn't mean people don't want to be away from other people," Bush said.
That interest shows in the many events the outdoor recreation businesses are holding.
