Recovering art nonprofit receives generous donation

MADISON, Wis. - A west Madison disability empowerment nonprofit received a donation today to help recover from a burst pipe incident that forced it to vacate its building.

ArtWorking, a nonprofit that aims to empower disabled people through art education, is in the process of moving from its home after a pipe in a supply closet released 2 inches of water onto the floor. The moving process was made possible by a $10,000 donation made by Attainment Company, a Verona based organization that publishes educational curricula for disabled students.

One Attainment Company employee founded the organization that oversees ArtWorking, and felt an urgency to help when she heard about the accident. She found that the company was very open to the idea.

"Having worked with ArtWorking now working with Attainment Company, it's just wonderful being a part of a company that cares about people with disabilities and shares the mission and vision of ArtWorking," said Janet Estervig, director of curriculum at Attainment Company.

According to ArtWorking, they will only need to close for a total of three days. They said that their goal is to minimize gaps in service throughout the transition by working with community partners to find locations to continue their work.

Though the donation will help with the move, ArtWorking doesn't know when it will find a new permanent facility, and according to officials, even then it could take months to be fully operational again.