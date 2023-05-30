The lounge where a deadly shooting happened earlier this month has seen its share of recent police calls.

​COPYRIGHT 2023 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police officers had been called to east side event space Lush 30 times in the six months leading up to a deadly shooting at a private event there earlier this month.

Police records show calls for everything from burglary to battery to disturbances at the location, formerly known as Lush Lounge.

Tags

Reporter

Braden Ross is a general assignment reporter for WISC-TV News 3 Now and Channel3000.com. She can be contacted at bross@wisctv.com.