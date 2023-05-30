MADISON, Wis. -- Madison police officers had been called to east side event space Lush 30 times in the six months leading up to a deadly shooting at a private event there earlier this month.
Police records show calls for everything from burglary to battery to disturbances at the location, formerly known as Lush Lounge.
Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes told News 3 Investigates that police were aware of the lounge's track record and had even tried to mitigate issues there in the past.
"We want to identify early any location that becomes a location for repeat incidents and work through that problem," Barnes said. "We had tried to do that with Lush Lounge. We had reached out to the owners, we had offered some suggestions; some of those were followed, some were not."
Since the deadly shooting, Barnes said police have been exploring other options to respond to repeated issues at Lush.
"We did serve a temporary restraining order on the Lush Lounge last week and that’s to halt things until we can do a deeper dive into what may be going on to see if they should be allowed to operate as a business," Barnes said. "Obviously having such a significant incident such as a homicide on your property will affect that decision."
That added pressure, Barnes hopes, will incentivize the business to be more responsible.
"You have some responsibility to ensure that it is a safe environment for your customers, and if you can’t do that, then unfortunately there are some civil remedies that we will be looking forward to," he said.
It's not just Lush; police keep track of other problem locations, too.
"We track all of these and it’s not just about Lush Lounge it’s about any establishment within the city of Madison," Barnes said.
Police scanner audio painted a picture of a chaotic scene when police arrived to a shots fired call last Sunday with officers asking for backup to control the crowd outside.
Neighboring businesses told News 3 Investigates chaos like that isn't uncommon for the event space. They added that the parking lot was often littered with broken bottles and other trash.
News 3 Investigates learned last week that the establishment has been without a liquor license since December due to an ongoing legal dispute between the original owners. Manager Eddie Lopez confirmed that guests at Sunday's event were told to bring their own drinks.
The investigation into the shooting earlier this month is still ongoing and police are still asking for any information related to the incident.
