Dane Co. Sheriff Kalvin Barrett fired former opponent Anthony Hamilton, revealed in records provided to News 3 Investigates

MADISON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office detective who ran and lost against incumbent Sheriff Kalvin Barrett last fall was fired months later, records released to News 3 Investigates revealed on Thursday.

Republican Anthony Hamilton ran a campaign that featured a federal lawsuit against the sheriff's office, accusing Barrett's department of falsifying records, conducting an illegal search, and retaliating against Hamilton. 

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Det. Anthony Hamilton side-by-side

(Left) Sheriff Kalvin Barrett (Right) DCSO Detective Anthony Hamilton, GOP candidate for sheriff

