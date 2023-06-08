MADISON, Wis. -- A Dane County Sheriff's Office detective who ran and lost against incumbent Sheriff Kalvin Barrett last fall was fired months later, records released to News 3 Investigates revealed on Thursday.
In a seven-page letter dated March 2, 2023, Barrett fired Hamilton. The letter cited a long list of reasons, including allegations that Hamilton made false statements to the press during his campaign as well as released too much information about active criminal cases and confidential informants.
"Your unfounded accusations against your colleagues, both individually and collectively, have damaged morale," Barrett wrote in the termination letter. "Your public comments may make it more difficult to recruit new deputies in a time when the law enforcement profession as a whole is losing members."
Reached for comment over the phone on Thursday, Hamilton said a "great deal" of the information in the letter was false.
"I knew when I started the campaign that if I did not win, I would most likely be terminated. And I've said that pretty regularly during the campaign," Hamilton told News 3 Investigates.
Barrett declined to comment on Hamilton's termination, citing legal proceedings as Hamilton moves forward with grievance proceedings against his termination. He's working with the state's largest police union, the Wisconsin Professional Police Association.
Hamilton no longer works in law enforcement and does not plan to return to the industry, he said on Thursday. In his view, the termination was political.
"I said it during my campaign: it's essentially an illegitimate government," Hamilton said. "I don't believe that I was treated fairly by my agency."
In Hamilton's lawsuit and in the press during his campaign, he made sweeping allegations of unlawful police activity about Sheriff Barrett and his department. Evidence of some of those claims, such as proof of false statements made in the course of a search Hamilton alleged was illegal, have not been provided to the press and were not included in federal lawsuit materials.
In Barrett's termination letter to Hamilton, he also accused Hamilton of spreading lies about his colleagues, and claimed his statements later to the press during his campaign did not match those he made during the case investigation or his actions as recorded on his helmet camera.
Barret won election last fall with about 76% of the vote; he will serve out a four-year term after completing a partial term when Democratic governor Tony Evers appointed him to replace retiring Dave Mahoney in 2021.
