Record rains raise lake levels; no-wake orders in effect for all Yahara lakes

MADISON, Wis. - This week's rain has caused lake levels to rise in Dane County, prompting county officials to issue slow-no-wake orders for all Yahara lakes.

On Thursday, the orders were issued for Lake Mendota and Lake Kegonsa. Orders were issued last week for Lake Monona and Lake Waubesa. The orders will remain in effect until further notice.

Dane County has received 40 inches of rain for this year, a foot above the annual normal, according to county officials.

This week, we received 31 days of rain in 31 hours. A typical October, which is 31 days, gets an average of 2.40 inches of rain in Madison. This year, we received more than 3 inches of rain within the first 31 hours of the month.

The heaviest rains this week fell in northern Dane County, which is contributing to the rise on Lake Mendota. Lake Mendota has increased about 10 inches in the past week.

While lake levels are high, they remain below 2018 peaks, county officials say. Lake Monona is nearing 100-year levels.

On dry days, county officials expect the Yahara lakes to drop up to a half-inch per day.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.