Record number of students graduate from UW System institutions in 2018

MADISON, Wis. - The University of Wisconsin System saw a record number of graduates in the 2017-18 academic year, leaders said Wednesday.

A total of 36,825 students at all levels graduated during this timeframe, an increase of 13.4 percent over numbers 10 years ago, a UW System news release said.

According to the release, a record number of 4,919 of the graduates were underrepresented students of color, more than twice the number or underrepresented students who graduated 10 years ago.

Practices used by UW institutions like undergraduate research, advising and internships are helping students get their degrees, the release said. The UW System's $107.5 million funding request for 2019-21 would help expand access to high-need programs that would assist students in achieving graduation, officials said.

“Students and parents recognize that Wisconsin’s public universities are accessible and affordable, and these graduation numbers indicate that UW System faculty and staff are doing a great job helping students progress toward a degree,” said University of Wisconsin System President Ray Cross in the release.

