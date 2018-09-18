Record number of mosquitoes for September

MADISON, Wis. - Mosquitoes are out in record breaking numbers in our area, according to public health officials. It’s a fact you’ve likely felt firsthand if you’ve stepped outside.

“This is a really unique year; we have data from 2018 through 2012. Every year except for this one, things really get low,” said John Hausbeck, a supervisor with Public Health Madison and Dane County .

Hausbeck says traps put out by the University of Wisconsin Entomology Department are collecting more than 25 times more mosquitoes than the previous record set in 2016.

“The week of September the seventh we were finding, on average, 5,000 mosquitos per trap night,” Hausbeck said. “The same time in 2016, roughly 200 were collected.

Public Health stopped spraying for mosquitoes. Hausbeck said staff has moved on to other seasonal positions. Also, these type of mosquitoes do not carry disease, which is the main reason why officials spray.

“We are seeing as properly named 'floodwater mosquitoes.' These are mosquitos that drive us nuts all season long," Hausbeck said. "Generally in this area they are not carrying disease.”

While the floodwater mosquitoes don’t pose a threat to public health, if you feel like these bugs are affecting your mental health, you can call in professionals.

“Most homeowners are at wit's end,” said Ryan Neerland, the vice president at Kwik Kill. “We’ve been working six days a week, just full days trying to get everything done that we can."

Neerland said one treatment costs around $300 and lasts three weeks. That’s about as long as the mosquitoes will live, Hausbeck said .