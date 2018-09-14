Record-breaking summer rain expected to impact lake-dependent businesses, state parks into 2019

MADISON, Wis. - Heading into the last full weekend of summer, it might be the perfect time to head out on the water or to a state park. This summer hasn't given Wisconsinites as many opportunities as usual to enjoy those destinations after record rainfall closed beaches, shuttered boat docks, and flooded state parks.

In fact, it's been a summer of headaches for officials at the Wisconsin DNR and Wisconsinites who enjoy time out on the water or at state parks.

Heavy rains and storms shut down parts of several parks for the past few weeks, including Wildcat Mountain State Park in Vernon County and the Sugar River State Trail.

Boat launches in several Madison-area lakes are still closed more than three weeks after historic flooding. If you're hoping to spend the last full weekend of summer outdoors, you'll want to check the DNR's website to search the current conditions of state parks and trails as water levels continue to fluctuate.

Dane County businesses lost an estimated $37 million after the August storms and resulting flooding. Now, three weeks later, they're still hurting.

But these problems began months ago. Even before last month's flooding, area lakes were having a rough go: closed for two of the three major summer holidays due to blue-green algae blooms. When heavy rain falls in a short period of time, those blooms get even worse since the rain washes phosphorus and sediment into the lakes, causing toxic blooms.

Although people are still allowed to go out on the lakes when beaches are closed, they're advised not to go in the water, even if nowhere near the shoreline.

For lake-dependent businesses like Brittingham and Wingra, this summer has posed a variety of challenges.They say this summer's rain has affected business, but the flooding that came as a result has not.

"Our other location, Wingra, is right off Monroe Street and that's all construction right now," said Quincy Cage, Brittingham Boats manager. "So that's hurting their business because everyone's coming over here. And then we had the Crossfit games and the fit barge, so that really brought more attention. This year has been one of our best years."

Slow, no-wake orders in effect for much of the summer months have frustrated some, but they aren't stopping business or fun for everyone.

"No-wake actually helps us out. A lot of boaters don't like the wake and they call them 'Boater Bobs.' Boaters don't really see or take too well to paddlers, they don't see them and blow right past them. So when it's no wake on the lake, people love it. It makes us feel better and a little safer."

Managers at Brittingham say they don't have to worry about accidents as much with slow, no-wake orders in effect.

With poor water quality and debris in the lakes, businesses like Brittingham along Monona Bay are encouraging water lovers to still come out and spend time on the lakes, but warn them to do so carefully.

"We encourage kayaks and canoes. We try to tell people to stay off paddleboards. Or if you really want to get on a paddleboard, your heart is set on it, stay out of the water as much as possible. We really encourage that. All the beaches are closed, so that should tell you something. You shouldn't be in the water even if you're in the middle."

Because of high water, boats can't fit under the bridges, so people renting from Brittingham have to stay in the bay.

Local boat businesses like Brittingham are now open only on weekends until the end of September or the beginning of October.

Although there's some good news for boating businesses, hopeful beach-goers are out of luck this year. With another warm weekend in the forecast, many people fear more blooms are possible before the season changes.

This summer's rain has pushed so much phosphorus and sediment into local lakes that the Clean Lakes Alliance is already forecasting worse-than-usual blue-green algae for next summer.

Mayor Paul Soglin has said it could take until the spring for lake levels to return to normal.