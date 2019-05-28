Record-breaking MPD officer class sworn in
MADISON, Wis. - Madison police swore in a record-breaking graduating class during a ceremony at the East Side's police training center Tuesday morning.
Police and Fire Commission member Trent Jackson swears in MPD's 50 member recruit class: the largest in MPD history. We warmly welcome all 50 to the MPD, and we thank these dedicated men and women for choosing to protect and serve the Madison community! pic.twitter.com/oFu2rD0eYc— Madison Police (@madisonpolice) May 28, 2019
Police and Fire Commission member Trent Jackson had sworn in the MPD's 50 recruits, who make up the largest class in department history.
The new officers came from a number of backgrounds, including special education teachers and retail security officers.
