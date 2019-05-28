BREAKING NEWS

Record-breaking MPD officer class sworn in

MADISON, Wis. - Madison police swore in a record-breaking graduating class during a ceremony at the East Side's police training center Tuesday morning.

Police and Fire Commission member Trent Jackson had sworn in the MPD's 50 recruits, who make up the largest class in department history.

The new officers came from a number of backgrounds, including special education teachers and retail security officers.

