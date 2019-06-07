Record-breaking 99 people honored with Sheriff's Awards for exceptional work in the past year

MADISON, Wis. - For the first time in the agency's history, a record-breaking 99 people were honored with Sheriff's Awards presented by Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney.

The awards presented included the sheriff's citizen award, lifesaving award, outstanding service commendation, exceptional service commendation, pillar of excellence, valor award, special teams response for the Monona murder suspect arrest, active shooter response to the Middleton Paradigm shooting and sheriff's awards.

Multiple citizens were also awarded for their response in helping victims of flooding, car crashes and the active shooter at Paradigm.

"All were prepared to do their job when called upon. All of the deputies and officers who entered the building in response to the 911 call demonstrated extreme courage and bravery. For that, we honor them today," Mahoney said during his speech at the ceremony.

Sixteen members of the Dane County Sheriff's Office were honored for their lifesaving efforts and excellent work while responding to the active shooter in Middleton last September. Those honored received a standing ovation.

Sixteen staff members of the #DaneCountySheriffsDepartment were honored with valor awards for their lifesaving responses to the active shooter in Middleton. They received a standing ovation at the ceremony for their exceptional work. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/vuRPD9ExX6 — Jamie Perez (@JamiePerezTV) June 7, 2019

Thirteen deputies were honored with lifesaving certificates and sheriff's awards for administering Narcan while responding to an overdose.

Mahoney expressed how proud he is to work with such exceptional people, both within the Sheriff's Office and within the Dane County community.

"Every year, as I stand before you at the award ceremony, I am humbled by the job that they do," Mahoney said. "They exceed the expectations of law enforcement officer every day."

