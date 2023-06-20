Note: Naomi Kowles' full 20-minute interview with interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad, covering issues of school safety, staffing, and more, will air in part this Sunday on For the Recordat 10:30, and in full on Channel 3000. This article is a preview of that conversation, addressing recent controversy in the district.
MADISON, Wis. -- New interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad has begun her yearlong tenure at the Madison Metropolitan School District with a promise: the district will rebuild trust with the community under her leadership.
Tim LeMonds fought in court to keep the complaint from being released as part of an open records request from media outlets in the community. While it was found without merit when it was filed last fall by current and former MMSD employees, the district promised a review of the communications department after the complaint came to light.
In Kvistad's first public interview since assuming the role of interim superintendent last Monday, she cited privacy laws when asked whether she had been directly involved in placing LeMonds on leave, or whether he was once again under investigation.
However, she did say that addressing issues in the communications department were the "first meetings" she took when starting the role and are her "last check-ins" at the end of her work day.
"We have work to do rebuilding," she acknowledged. "That is top of my list around rebuilding those relationships and rebuilding trust. We want to have a workplace where our staff members and our teachers, our communication team members -- value, respect, feel that they're empowered, they have a voice."
Kvistad also said that a revamp of the records department to address records request backlogs is on its way. In the past few years, records have often taken months or more to return after being requested.
"I'm looking forward to a year where we get to do some rebuilding of trust, and do more around, explicitly, transparency and clarity," she said.
The former senior administrator came out of retirement for the role as interim superintendent after a 20-plus year career with the district. She was appointed by the board earlier this year to lead the district after Dr. Carlton Jenkin's departure while they search for a permanent replacement.
She made clear on Tuesday that she has no plans to seek the permanent job.
The full interview will publish on Channel 3000 on Sunday, addressing issues of short staffing, school violence, and student performance.
