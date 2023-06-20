New interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad has begun her yearlong tenure at Madison Metropolitan School District with a promise: the district will rebuild trust with the community under her leadership.

Note: Naomi Kowles' full 20-minute interview with interim superintendent Lisa Kvistad, covering issues of school safety, staffing, and more, will air in part this Sunday on For the Record at 10:30, and in full on Channel 3000. This article is a preview of that conversation, addressing recent controversy in the district.