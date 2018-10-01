Reality Check: Walker goes after Evers on taxes

Scott Walker YouTube

MADISON, Wis. - Incumbent Gov. Scott Walker has been trying to contrast his record with that of his challenger State Superintendent of Public Instruction Tony Evers. Walker isn't calling it an attack ad, but this spot does go after Evers on taxes.

"With all of the attack ads these days, it's easy to forget that more people are working this year than ever before," Walker says in the ad.

We interrupt this #Brewers celebration to let you know we're back with #RealityCheck and a look at these @ScottWalker claims against @Tony4WI on #taxes. https://t.co/MdtDltigj6 — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) October 1, 2018

News 3 finds it's true more people are employed in Wisconsin 2018 than in the state's history, with nearly 3.1 million with jobs at last count.

"Our schools are some of the best in the nation," Walker says in the ad. "And property taxes, they're lower than when we started."

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

Wisconsin is in the top 10 in the country for graduation rates , but when you look at other factors the state doesn't rate quite as highly. U.S. News and World Report recently ranked the state 16th in the country for K-12 education.

As for property taxes, the Legislative Fiscal Bureau reports property taxes on a median valued home are lower in 2018 than they were in 2010. But that doesn't mean that your individual taxes are necessarily lower. Depending on your home's value and whether your school district, city or county raised tax levies -- possibly because of changes in state funding -- taxes on your home may be higher.

"Tony Evers, well he'll raise property taxes," Walker says in the ad.

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

As part of a plan to provide $1.6 billion in funding to public schools, Evers is proposing to raise revenue limits , or the amount that school districts are allowed to raise property taxes. That doesn't mean districts would do so automatically, but they could if they weren't bolstered by new state funding.

"[He'll] raise income taxes and raise gas taxes by as much as a dollar a gallon," Walker says.

News 3 finds this needs clarification.

Evers has said he would get rid of the state's manufacturing and agriculture tax credit, which could raise income taxes on those who claim it.

Eighty-five percent of those who claim that credit make more than $500,000 a year according to Fiscal Bureau figures. Evers has not said that he would support an across-the-board income tax increase.

As for the gas tax, Evers has not said how much he would potentially raise the tax, only saying that "everything is on the table" when looking at road funding.