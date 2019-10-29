Ready-to-eat beef patties from Fort Atkinson company recalled

Via USDA

WASHINGTON - The Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a recall for 4,218 pounds of ready-to-eat beef patties from Fort-Atkinson-based company OSI Industries, according to a news release.

According to the release, the issue was discovered during processing activities at another federal establishment.

The FSIS said the beef patties were produced Aug. 10 and are believed to be contaminated with other materials, specifically metals. The products in question were shipped to processing firms in Iowa and Wisconsin.

According to the news release, there have been no confirmed reports of negative reactions to consuming the products, but the FSIS has classified the health risk as high.

Health officials said the 38-pound boxes of frozen "CHAR-BROILED BEEF PATTIES (CARAMEL COLOR ADDED)" with lot code 22219 are believed to be in the freezers of food processing firms that further process the meat. The FSIS is urging these firms to not distribute the patties.

Anyone with questions about the recall can call OSI Industries toll-free at 855-206-1934.

