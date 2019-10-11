Reader's Digest names Belleville coffee shop 'Nicest Place in Wisconsin'

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

BELLEVILLE, Wis. - Belleville’s Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop has been named Reader’s Digest’s Nicest Place in Wisconsin, according to a news release Friday.

The cafe, which opened about one year ago, was also selected as the winner of the third annual crowd-sourced “Nicest Places in America” earlier this year and was featured on News 3 Now’s Do Something Good.

Reader’s Digest selected one place in each state that “exemplifies kindness and civility in a time of American divisiveness,” according to the release. “The Lingonberry Llama Coffee Shop in Belleville is that place in Wisconsin.”



Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.