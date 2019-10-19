Re-scan your antenna October 18th to continue watching News 3 Now over-the-air

MADISON, Wis. - WISC-TV's over-the-air signal is moving to a new frequency on Friday, October 18th. That means after 10 a.m. Friday, if you watch News 3 Now and CBS with an over-the-air antenna, you'll have to re-scan your TV to continue watching.

For now, some viewers might have difficulties receiving our station over the air, but the problem will only be a short-term one.

People watching News 3 Now through cable, satellite, or Internet streaming services won't be affected.

WISC-TV Chief Engineer Kevin Ruppert walked Mark Koehn and Susan Siman through the process of re-scanning your TV on Live at Four.

Re-scan your TV next Friday, Oct. 18th

The steps to re-scan your TV may vary depending on your TV model, but you can start the process by pressing the "Menu" button on your remote.

From there, you should scroll down on the menu until you see a picture of an antenna (the picture may be different depending on the model of your TV), and make sure it says "Air." From there, select the "Auto Program" or "Scan" option.

The process of scanning for channels could take a few minutes. Once the process is complete, you'll be able to continue watching WISC-TV.

If you have further questions, you can call the News 3 Now help line at (608) 274-4000 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. or go to TVanswers.org.

