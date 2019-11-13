Raymond Road detoured to single lane after water main break
FITCHBURG, Wis. - City officials are detouring traffic on Raymond Road between Westchester Road and Shafer Drive to one lane after a water main broke, according to a news release.
Water will be shut off to homes on Shafer Drive until crews finish the repairs, the release said.
