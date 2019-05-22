News

Raptors even series with 120-102 win over Bucks

By:

Posted: May 21, 2019 09:55 PM CDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 09:57 PM CDT

TORONTO - The Toronto Raptors defeated the Milwaukee Bucks 120-102 to even the NBA Eastern Conference Final series at two games apiece Tuesday night in Toronto. 

Kyle Lowry led the Raptors with 25 points while Kawhi Leonard added 19.

Khris Middleton led the Bucks with 30 points. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 25 points and 10 rebounds. 

The series shifts back to Milwaukee for game five Thursday night. 
 

