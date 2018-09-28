Rape Crisis Center: More survivors will come forward to family, friends after Kavanaugh hearing

MADISON, Wis. - Calls to the Rape Crisis Center’s 24-hour helpline went up on Thursday following the hearing for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh, according to the center’s executive director Erin Thornley Parisi.

Thornley Parisi said some of the people who called mentioned the hearing, but many others just wanted to be heard.

“What any survivor will say is, ‘I want my life back. I want things to be the way they were 10 minutes before my life was changed because of this attack,” Thornley Parisi said.

She said even more than the Rape Crisis Center, victims will be turning to their friends and family. She said the most important thing is to be there for them.

If someone opens up to you about their sexual assault, the Rape Crisis Center said to let the person know you believe and support them, whether or not they chose/choose to report it. If either the survivor or the supporter wants to talk to the center, the number is 608-251-7273.

“Just say, ‘I’m sorry someone did this to you. I believe you, and I’m here for you. What do you need from me?’” Thornley Parisi said. “It may take them a while to start thinking about that, but merely having somebody say, ‘I believe you and I’m here to help,’ it goes a long way.”

Attorney General Brad Schimel said this hearing will keep victims from coming forward.

“I worry the way this has been turned into such a political football, that we might set that back,” Schimel said, “that we might have survivors of sexual abuse that look at this and say, ‘I don't want to become part of that.’”

Thornley Parisi said she thinks he’s right.

“If you watched that and saw what Dr. Ford was put through, that’s why you don’t want to tell,” she said.

But even if survivors don't want to report, Thornley Parisi said she wants them to get help and call the Rape Crisis Center. That number is 608-251-7273.

“If someone chooses not to tell anybody, that’s brave too,” Thornley Parisi said. “Whatever you choose to do to survive that sexual assault, whatever you do to take care of yourself, that’s brave.”

