MADISON, Wis. -- Recent rainfall throughout southern Wisconsin has provided some drought relief to area communities, but challenges still remain during a critical time in the growing season.
A third of Wisconsin is still under a severe drought with large portions of some southern counties still facing extreme drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Jason Otkin, an associate research professor at University of Wisconsin-Madison, said crop conditions have struggled as a result during a time that's critical for crops like corn, which need consistent rainfall and moisture during pollination season.
"It's the time of year where we should average around one inch of rainfall per week, which is why even with the 3-4 inches of rain that we got across Dane County over the last two weeks, that was still only about twice of normal," Otkin said. "It's going to take a lot more of that to really put a dent in this drought."
For their part, farmers are largely at Mother Nature's mercy. Irrigation can only go so far.
With minimal rain and hot temperatures expected next week, conditions aren't likely to change course by the end of the month. That combination, Otkin said, means corn crop yields -- and later in the summer, soybean yields -- could suffer.
"Anytime you have prolonged stress, it's going to be bad for the crops," he said.
Parts of Sauk County got a bit of relief according to the latest Drought Monitor data, likely due in part to storms that rolled through the area Sunday evening, but it was only enough to improve from extreme to a severe drought conditions.
The drought's effects have already started to show among farmers who sell their crops at the Dane County Farmers' Market, too, with many producers noticing their crop yields haven't been as bountiful.
MADISON, Wis. -- If you don't remember your grass ever looking this dry, you're not alone.
On the bright side, Otkin said, this year's drought hasn't come with abnormally high temperatures like the droughts in 1988 and 2012, which put major strain on farmers' crops.
"Had we had the kind of temperatures we had in those two previous, really bad droughts, conditions would just be terrible right now," Otkin said. "So I guess there's a little bit of a blessing in that regard."
