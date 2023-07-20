Farmers Corn Field

MADISON, Wis. -- Recent rainfall throughout southern Wisconsin has provided some drought relief to area communities, but challenges still remain during a critical time in the growing season.

A third of Wisconsin is still under a severe drought with large portions of some southern counties still facing extreme drought conditions, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Drought-ADI.png
Summer 2023 Precipitation Comparison

A chart showing the comparison between average summer precipitation and the real rainfall totals throughout the summer as of July 20, 2023.