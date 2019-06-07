LIVE NOW

News 3 Now at 6

News

Rainbow pride flag to be raised over Wisconsin State Capitol for first time in state history

By:

Posted: Jun 07, 2019 09:42 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 07, 2019 09:42 AM CDT

MADISON, Wis. - The rainbow pride flag will be raised Friday over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in state history due to an executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

According to a release, Evers signed Executive Order No. 29 so that a rainbow flag will be raised over the east wing of the State Capitol building and throughout Wisconsin in recognition of Pride Month.

The flag will be raised at 1:30 p.m. Friday through sunset on June 30. According to the executive order, "The people of Wisconsin have made critical steps toward LGBTQ equity, but we recognize that there is more work to do to ensure that every person in our state is treated with respect and experiences full equality in their lives."

According to the executive order, by raising the rainbow flag, it shows that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place.

Other state buildings any other buildings under state jurisdiction will also be able to fly the rainbow pride flag during June to recognize Pride Month.

Get your weather forecast from people who actually live in your community. We update with short, easy-to-use video forecasts you can watch on your phone every day. Download the iOS or Android app here.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.


Local And Regional News

Photo Galleries

This Week's Circulars

E-News Registration