Rainbow pride flag to be raised over Wisconsin State Capitol for first time in state history

iStock/Rikke68 The rainbow flag will be raised for the rest of June.

MADISON, Wis. - The rainbow pride flag will be raised Friday over the Wisconsin State Capitol for the first time in state history due to an executive order signed by Gov. Tony Evers.

According to a release, Evers signed Executive Order No. 29 so that a rainbow flag will be raised over the east wing of the State Capitol building and throughout Wisconsin in recognition of Pride Month.

The flag will be raised at 1:30 p.m. Friday through sunset on June 30. According to the executive order, "The people of Wisconsin have made critical steps toward LGBTQ equity, but we recognize that there is more work to do to ensure that every person in our state is treated with respect and experiences full equality in their lives."

According to the executive order, by raising the rainbow flag, it shows that Wisconsin is a welcoming and inclusive place.

Other state buildings any other buildings under state jurisdiction will also be able to fly the rainbow pride flag during June to recognize Pride Month.

