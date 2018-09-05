Rain continues to fall in Sauk County, communities brace for more flooding
BARABOO, Wis. - As rain continues to fall in Sauk County, officials are bracing for more flooding in Reedsburg, Baraboo and the surrounding areas.
The water continues to rise on the Baraboo River with the forecast being higher than last week when it flooded, Sauk County officials said. Officials are being told the river will rise another 6 inches.
Sauk County crews are not anticipating any additional flooding with the Wisconsin River at this time though.
Due to the rising water, home damage assessments in Sauk County have been canceled until further notice, according to a release.
The Dutch Hollow Dam in La Valle has been opened to release water, officials said. There are no problems with the dam.
The Main Street bridge in Reedsburg was open as of Wednesday morning, according to an alert.
Reedsburg road closures
- West Main Street from Highway 23 to Preston is closed due to high water
- North Webb Avenue is closed from East Main Street to Fourth Street
- South Webb Street is closed from Railroad to Granite Avenue
- Granite Avenue is closed from West Main Street to K Street
If you want to help, here are some donation or volunteer options.
