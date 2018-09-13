Railroad works to meet deadlines to re-establish flood-damaged tracks west of Madison

Courtesy Delise Knight

MADISON, Wis. - Freight railroad service will be fully re-established west of Madison this month after thousands of feet of track were damaged or underwater in recent flooding, officials said.

Wisconsin and Southern Railroad officials re-established service to its customers in the Middleton Industrial Park by Sept. 1 and to Mazomanie customers by Sept. 8, according to a release. All tracks between Madison and Prairie du Chien will be repaired by Sept. 22.

The storms in late August caused more than $1.5 million in damages, with more than 100 washouts and two large mudslides, officials said.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation and WSOR made an agreement that allows WSOR to ask for reimbursement for 80 percent of the costs, up to a $750,000 grant, according to the release. Receiving the grant money was contingent on restoring rail service by the September deadlines.

“Leaving companies stranded without the ability to get products to and from market efficiently was not an option,” WisDOT Secretary Dave Ross said in the release. “Congratulations to WSOR for their immediate mobilization of staff and contractors. By working around the clock, they made the necessary repairs to ensure the needs of industries located along this rail line are met.”

Alec Hogoboom Railroad track near Costco in Middleton

Alec Hogoboom Railroad track near Costco in Middleton

More than 22,000 tons of rock has been delivered to reconstruct the embankments, according to the release. Crews have also used 8,500 tons of ballast, laid 1,000 new ties and installed 11 culverts in five locations.