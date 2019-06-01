Radio show host tattoos baby's name on his foot after losing selfie challenge

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - Jackson Jones honors veterans and military personnel in his new foot tattoo, which shows the name of his fan, Oliver Dariusz Czepczynski, written next to an American flag.

Our #RaceTo1000Selfies is all done and #TeamJackson LOST to #TeamSteph so here is the random listener's name tattooed on Jackson's Foot at Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club! The final photos and video coming soon https://t.co/5S6s2CxYdS pic.twitter.com/T8n6j9Nwbc — Today's Q106 (@TodaysQ106) May 31, 2019

Jones, the co-host of Today's Q106 Morning Show with Jackson and Steph, along with his co-host competed in a race for 1,000 selfies. Jones' punishment for losing was to have the name of a random listener tattooed on his body.

Czepczynski's mom, Sara, entered the 8-month-old into the contest, thinking it would be amusing for Oliver's long name to be chosen. She was shocked to find out her son's name was chosen, and that Jones was following through with the bet.

"We only get one spin in this world, you know, and honestly, a lot of times if you're looking down, you're probably not looking down in a good mood," Jones said. "But now I'm going to look down and smile every time I see my foot."

Jones got his tattoo at Isthmus Tattoo & Social Club, and told his tattoo artist, Cory Correia, to have fun with it.

At first, Jones planned for Czepczynski's name only to be tattooed on his foot, but after learning both of Czepczynski's parents are in the military, he added the American flag as a way to honor their service.

