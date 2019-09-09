Quick-thinking home cook contains grease fire

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - A quick-thinking home cook made all the right decisions Sunday after a pot of oil caught fire in her kitchen, according to a news release.

The woman was heating oil on her stove to fry chicken and, when she removed the lid, a plume of smoke billowed out, followed by the ignition of a fire, the release said. She quickly shut off the burner, placed the lid back on the saucepan, went outside and called 911, fire officials said

According to the release, when firefighters arrived, there was only a small bit of fire still in the pan. They took the saucepan outside and assisted with ventilation. There was no damage to the residence, and nobody was injured.

