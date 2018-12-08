Oshkosh YMCA day care worker arrested on suspicion of sex assault

OSHKOSH,Wis. - Oshkosh police have arrested a 75-year-old YMCA employee on suspicion of first-degree sexual assault of a child and false imprisonment.

WBAY-TV reports the man was taken into custody Thursday night. He was fired by the YMCA.

Formal charges are expected next week.

Police say the man worked for the YMCA for several years, most recently in the drop-off day care center at the YMCA on W. 20th Ave.

Police began investigating a report of "inappropriate conduct" between the employee and a child Wednesday morning.

Investigators say they want to hear from any parent who thinks their child might have been a victim.

