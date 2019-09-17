Questions about the flu shot? Our morning show answers them – while getting the shot themselves.

Copyright 2019 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MADISON, Wis. - If you're thinking about skipping your flu shot this year, keep reading.

Experts at UnityPoint Health-Meriter say the vaccination goes much farther than just protecting you or your family – it helps keep those most at risk, like the elderly or the young, from getting very sick and potentially dying from complications of the flu.

Doctors suggest you get your vaccine by mid-October to be prepared by the time flu season hits, since the vaccination takes about two weeks to fully kick in. News 3 Now's Leah Linscheid and Josh Spreiter opted to get their flu shot Tuesday on air.

Here are some commonly-asked questions about the flu shot:

Who should get the flu shot?

The flu vaccine is recommended for anyone over six months old. Meriter doctors also recommend kids under nine years old get two vaccines, given four weeks apart, to maximize the results.

What's the difference between the flu and the cold?

The symptoms can seem similar. Colds usually come with coughing, nasal congestion or runny nose, sneezing, body aches and a mild fever. By comparison, flu symptoms include chills, couching, sore throat, body aches, fatigue and nasal congestion.

Can I get the nasal spray vaccine instead?

Experts with Meriter say the nasal shot is still available, but it hasn't been as effective in recent years as the shot.

What's the forecast for this year's flu season?

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention monitor the season starting in late fall. You can look for updates on their website .



