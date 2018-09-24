Putting together the pieces of Middleton shooter's past

MADISON, Wis. - Time and time again, the question after events like the workplace shooting last Wednesday becomes, "What happened?”

"Same thing that happens every time there's a shooting. It’s like, ‘There’s another one,’ It’s always unfortunate,” said Brett Fankhauser, manager at Deerfield Pistol and Archery Center. “Finding his motive, that’s the tough part.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is still trying to track down the semiautomatic pistol police say 43-year-old Anthony Tong used during the attack Wednesday morning.

In a press conference, Middleton’s police chief said the ATF is running into problems tracing the pistol, adding that there was something “unique” about the weapon.

Police confiscated other items, including hundreds of rounds of ammunition, along with gun parts.

In looking over the list of what was found in Tong’s home, Fankhauser said beyond the multiple ballistic vests, he isn’t finding much out of the ordinary.

“The list itself is a little innocuous,” he said. “A lot of this stuff on this list can be in any average home, really.”

“That would be the most illegal thing he’s got that I can see, is the gun he used to commit the crimes,” he added.

Officials tell us Tong was unable to legally buy the pistol he used because of his mental health history, but Fankhauser said items police confiscated from his home, including a pellet gun, a black powder gun and the hundreds of rounds of ammunition could be bought at a shop or online without a background check.

“It’s not a lot to get a hundred rounds,” he said, adding that buying even thousands wouldn’t raise a flag.

Fankhauser noted that a gun building kit, also found in Tong’s home, can be purchased online without a background check, as well.

“Those you’re supposed to report the serial number to the ATF (once it’s finished),” he said, adding that it could be a potential way to buy a gun when one isn’t supposed to.

“I think his deeds far outweigh what they found in his house,” Fankhauser said.

While trying to put together the pieces, others like former Madison city alder Chris Schmidt are sorting through their memories.

“We weren’t strangers. We weren’t close friends. We were acquaintances,” he said.

Schmidt was in the same graduating class at Lawrence University with Tong, both completing physics majors in 1997.

Since the school is small, Schmidt said he took a number of classes with Tong.

“He fit into the norm for Lawrence University,” he said. “He was quiet, but he would socialize with people. He was not asocial, but he was a quiet guy.”