Purple Tube Project helps Rock County first responders better assist people with dementia

JANESVILLE, Wis. - A new program in Rock County is making sure people with dementia receive the best care possible while still living on their own.

The Purple Tube Project makes sure important medical and behavioral information is in a consistent and safe location, so first responders know exactly where to look when they’re helping a person with dementia.

“The purple tubes literally are a purple tube and the information that goes in there is we encourage people to include an updated photo,” said Cori Marsh, a dementia care specialist at the Aging & Disability Resource Center in Janesville. “We also encourage people to include things like power of attorney for health care, or something along those lines, but then we sit down and we fill out a form that is very specific about ‘What might upset my loved one? What makes my loved one happy?’”

That way, when law enforcement officers or emergency medical crews respond to a home, they know the best way to help a person with dementia.

There are more than 3,600 people who live in Rock County that have dementia or Alzheimer’s disease, according to Marsh. Janesville police Officer Laurie Valley said the police department responds about once a week to a call to assist a person with memory loss.

“Some of the problems that we do run into is they may fear us. They may fear their caregiver. They don’t understand what’s going on in their home,” Valley said. “Each person has their own individual needs and reactions to dementia. It’s not a full blanketed system, and so all the information that’s put in that purple tube lets us know individualized information for that person to be able to care for him in the best way that we can.”

The program is free to anyone who lives in Rock County. All law enforcement agencies will be trained, and the Rock County Communications Center is involved, as well.

“We’re identified by the 911 center if it’s a purple tube home,” Valley said. “We’re better prepared mentally to know that there’s going to be a lot of assistance for us in this purple tube so that we don’t have to guess. It takes the guesswork out of trying to make contact with someone who may not remember anything from day to day. So it makes our job a lot easier, absolutely.”

For Marsh, having the program in place is important.

“Even though my parents don’t live in Rock County, it was something that could have happened in a heartbeat, with my mom being somebody that has a memory-loss problem and my father being the primary caregiver,” she said. “If something had happened to him, there wouldn’t have been anywhere to necessarily know immediately who to call and what to do. So we really needed to come up with that emergency plan.”

Marsh said there are about 20 families using the program. She said other counties have expressed interest in adopting the program, as well.

Anyone interested in learning more information can call the Aging & Disability Resource Center at 608-741-3600.