Punch Out Parkinson's raises money through golf outing, rock 'n' roll concert

People gathered today at the Pleasant View Golf Course to raise funds for Punch Out Parkinson's, an organization donating money to prevent Parkinson's disease.

Evan Riley is the founder and organizer of the foundation. He started it after his dad, Dan Riley, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. This is the fifth year Evan Riley has raised money, and he's hoping for an even better turnout than last year, when he raised more than $6,000.

"As much as it is a fundraiser, it's also about just getting together and celebrating being alive and fighting Parkinson's in any way you can," Riley said.

He believes education is the best way to prevent Parkinson's. Riley urges people to inform themselves about the disease and donate, if able.

This year, Riley organized a golf outing to raise money, which cost $85 per person and included a goodie bag, food and a drink. He also raised money at his concert and party at the Capital Brewery in Middleton.

Riley plays in the Evan Riley Band, which he called a mix of rock 'n' roll, eclectic and original. The band includes members who play the violin, accordion and trumpet. People can also donate to Punch Out Parkinson's on the band's website.

All money will be split between the Wisconsin Parkinson's Association and the National Parkinson Foundation of Greater Rochester.

