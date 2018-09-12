Pump theft forces Madison to close part of Capital City Trail

MADISON, Wis. - The city of Madison was forced to close a bike trail Wednesday after flooding pumps were stolen overnight, officials said.

The Capital City Trail was closed between Broom Street and Blair Street at Monona Terrace, according to the city.

The city said it was using pumps to maintain the trail, but seven of the eight pumps were stolen overnight Tuesday, resulting in 8 inches of water on the trail.

Find more information about city trail and road closures on the city's flooding information page, cityofmadison.com/live-work/extreme-weather/flooding.