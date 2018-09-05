Public, private flooding damage estimates top $154 million, Dane County officials say

Kenneth MacMillan Mazomanie

MADISON, Wis. - Another round of estimates have been released for residential, private business and public sector flood damage with totals hitting above $154 million.

Dane County Emergency Management officials submitted a formal estimate of damage caused by flooding from Aug. 17 through Sept. 3. The estimates are broken into three areas: residential, private sector business and public sector.

Residential damage estimates include:

5 residences destroyed, 302 with major damage, 857 with minor damage and 380 affected by flooding (1,544 total residences)

The estimated dollar amount of damages is $78,287,645 with citizens reporting only 2 percent of those damages insured.

24 Photos RJD Audio & Video Drone photos courtesy of Robert J. Dorn Jr. show flood damage in Cross Plains following a historic rainfall.

Business damage estimates include:

17 businesses suffering major damage, 27 with minor damage and 63 affected by flooding (107 total businesses)

The estimated dollar amount of business damages is $37,114,219 with businesses reporting only 2% of those damages insured.

Some businesses are still suffering ongoing losses because of the floods.

County and local government damage and expenditure estimates include:

$2,278,271 for clearing debris

$949,527 for protective measures (emergency response, sandbagging operations, etc.)

$6,961,268 for emergency response and repairs to roadways

$4,935,578 for water control infrastructure (e.g. culverts, water diverting infrastructure)

$8,083,341 of loss and expense to public buildings and equipment

$10,246,400 of loss and expense to public utilities

$5,636,849 of damage to parks, recreational facilities and any other uncategorized loss

“Dane County residents saw historic damage from the flooding,” Dane County Executive Joe Parisi said in the release. “Dane County will continue to work to help residents get the resources they need to recover from this event.”