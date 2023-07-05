Illegal Dumping liquid runoff

MADISON, Wis. --  When dumped into our waterways, liquids like motor oil, gasoline and wastewater from carpet cleaners can have serious environmental impacts. Public health officials are reminding residents of those impacts and sharing how to avoid contributing to the problem. 

"It trickles down from first impacting our rivers and our lakes and then ultimately effects our drinking water," said Morgan Finke, the communications coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County. 