MADISON, Wis. -- When dumped into our waterways, liquids like motor oil, gasoline and wastewater from carpet cleaners can have serious environmental impacts. Public health officials are reminding residents of those impacts and sharing how to avoid contributing to the problem.
"It trickles down from first impacting our rivers and our lakes and then ultimately effects our drinking water," said Morgan Finke, the communications coordinator for Public Health Madison & Dane County.
According to the agency, ammonia, degreasers and other cleaners, if dumped, can exit the sewer system in high enough amounts to kill some plants and organisms.
"They can be carried and that's untreated material and that gets carried whenever it rains into the closest waterway," Finke said.
Some of the most common offenders of illegal dumping are automotive repair shops that dump motor oil or gasoline.
"Businesses are more likely to have repeat offenses to this sort of thing," Finke said.
But it is not just businesses that contribute. In Dane County, residents can help put a stop to the dumping by using a website by PHMDC to report dumping violations.
"You'll give us some basic details about what you saw and when and we can investigate those," Finke said. "It's possible they don't even understand that how what they were doing could hurt our environment."
You can visit website to report violations by clicking this link.
