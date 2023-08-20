In 2020, the Janesville City Council approved a policy which made the approval process for outdoor dining easier and faster. However, some are now saying it is time to change the policy back to the way it was prior to the pandemic.

City Council member Paul Williams is one of those people. Williams says the current process is undemocratic. "I feel that it's time that it goes back to the normal process," Williams said. 