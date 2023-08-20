JANESVILLE, Wis. -- In 2020, the Janesville City Council approved a policy which made the approval process for outdoor dining easier and faster. However, some are now saying it is time to change the policy back to the way it was prior to the pandemic.
City Council member Paul Williams is one of those people. Williams says the current process is undemocratic. "I feel that it's time that it goes back to the normal process," Williams said.
"The city council is an elected body of the citizens of Janesville to make those decisions and I believe that, those decisions should be carried out in the normal democratic process," Williams said.
The Covid era policy was adopted to allow only the Chief Building Official to approve the outdoor dining requests. Previously, businesses would need to go through the Alcohol Advisory Committee and then the City Council for final approval to be able to permit outdoor dining at their restaurants.
Councilman Williams says he does not intend to do away with outdoor dining, rather thinks it is time to reverse course on the policy. When speaking about Janesville's outdoor dining options, Williams said, "I think it's good for business and it's been working well in Janesville."
Williams says since the U.S. is no longer under the federal public health emergency, the policy should revert back to approval by the Alcohol Advisory Committee.
"My only intention is to take it out of the hands of the Chief Building Official and put it back into the hands of the Alcohol Advisory Committee and the City Council to make that determination," Williams said.
Business owner and former city council member, Matt Kealy says he disagrees with Williams telling News 3 Now that the current process is better for businesses. "I think anytime the city can cut through some red tape and help be a little more business friendly it's always a beneficial thing," said Kealy.
Kealy says that during 2020, Janesville's restaurants saw an uptick in the number of outdoor dining options. Most of it was due to people looking for more options outside, but also he says because of the quick approval process the city government switched to.
"We hear all the time in the community that the people want things to be easier with government and the government did something in an unfortunate time of Covid but I think they did a good step," said Kealy.
Public comment on weather to repeal the 2020 relaxation is scheduled for the next City Council meeting taking place on August 28th.
