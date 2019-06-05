I-90 reopens after overpass standoff results in officer-involved shootings
OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A standoff involving a van on an Interstate-94 overpass in Waukesha County resulted in two officer-involved shootings, according to authorities.
I-94 was closed overnight as a result of the incident but reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Officers remained at the scene on the Highway 67 overpass.
This comes after the public was asked to avoid a stretch of I-94 near Oconomowoc Tuesday afternoon. The closure began just after 4 p.m.
Alert | WAUKESHA Co | Other | I-94 EB/WB | County P - County F | All Lanes Blocked (Both Directions) | https://t.co/tYLOLcVAKG— 511 Wisconsin (@511WI) June 4, 2019
Sheriff's officials have provided few details on what prompted the standoff. Tactical officers had surrounded a minivan on the overpass in Oconomowoc during the standoff.
Earlier Tuesday, sheriff's officials said a subject was barricaded in a vehicle, possibly armed, leading to the full closure of the interstate.
A Facebook post by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office about 1 a.m. Wednesday said there was no longer a threat to the community.
