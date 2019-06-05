LIVE NOW

I-90 reopens after overpass standoff results in officer-involved shootings

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 06:32 PM CDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 06:24 AM CDT

OCONOMOWOC, Wis. - A standoff involving a van on an Interstate-94 overpass in Waukesha County resulted in two officer-involved shootings, according to authorities. 

I-94 was closed overnight as a result of the incident but reopened around 6 a.m. Wednesday. Officers remained at the scene on the Highway 67 overpass. 

This comes after the public was asked to avoid a stretch of I-94 near Oconomowoc Tuesday afternoon. The closure began just after 4 p.m. 

Sheriff's officials have provided few details on what prompted the standoff. Tactical officers had surrounded a minivan on the overpass in Oconomowoc during the standoff.

Earlier Tuesday, sheriff's officials said a subject was barricaded in a vehicle, possibly armed, leading to the full closure of the interstate.

A Facebook post by the Waukesha County Sheriff's Office about 1 a.m. Wednesday said there was no longer a threat to the community.

 

