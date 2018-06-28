News

Tech on display as Trump comes to Wisconsin for Foxconn groundbreaking

Visit follows President's tweets on Harley

Posted: Jun 28, 2018 06:33 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 28, 2018 12:51 PM CDT

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - President Donald Trump, public officials, economic development groups and technology companies are gathering in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, for a ceremonial groundbreaking and showcase of technology by the Taiwanese company Foxconn. 

The company, which initially said it intended to produce large liquid-crystal display panels, has one large building near I-94 about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, but said it intends to build a $10 billion campus to create 13,000 jobs.  

A "showcase" inside the facility Thursday had a single assembly line that appeared to be creating the large-panel LCD screens.  The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Thursday morning that Foxconn intends to create a smaller facility where it will produce displays with smaller sheets of glass. 

The state of Wisconsin signed an agreement to issue $3 billion in tax credits to create the facility. 

Trump flew into Milwaukee Wednesday night ahead of expected remarks at the Foxconn facility. Nearly 40 groups representing students, environmentalists, civil rights advocates, teachers, union workers and others have organized a protest for the same time.  The groups are protesting Trump's immigration policies, but critics of Foxconn have also said the project is costing taxpayers too much without enough guarantees about jobs, environmental health and economic development.

 

Thursday morning the group was blocking parts of downtown Milwaukee streets while headed to the Pfister Hotel where Trump was staying. 

Gov. Scott Walker, who has championed the company's location in the state and coined the term for the area "Wisconn Valley," is expected to attend the groundbreaking and remarks, along with Speaker of the House and Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan. 

Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, are pointing out that the president's visit comes at the same time he has criticized Harley Davidson for their recent announcement that they intend to move some production overseas because of a recent increase in tariffs. 

"The irony of President Trump coming to Wisconsin to praise Foxconn- a Taiwanese company that has required billions of Wisconsin taxpayer incentives- while threatening to tax Wisconsin's own Harley Davidson out of existence, is not lost on Wisconsinites," Kind said in a statement. 

