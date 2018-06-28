Tech on display as Trump comes to Wisconsin for Foxconn groundbreaking

Copyright 2018 by Channel 3000. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

MOUNT PLEASANT, Wis. - President Donald Trump, public officials, economic development groups and technology companies are gathering in Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, for a ceremonial groundbreaking and showcase of technology by the Taiwanese company Foxconn.

Here’s a mock-up of what the @foxconnoficial campus is supposed to look like. #news3 pic.twitter.com/JL0DPQGHMX — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 28, 2018

The company, which initially said it intended to produce large liquid-crystal display panels, has one large building near I-94 about 30 miles south of Milwaukee, but said it intends to build a $10 billion campus to create 13,000 jobs.

There’s a technology-fair type setup here to show @foxconnoficial products, as well as an assembly line that looks like it is producing large flat-screen panels. #news3 pic.twitter.com/uX2P1oCT8p — Jessica Arp (@news3jessica) June 28, 2018

A "showcase" inside the facility Thursday had a single assembly line that appeared to be creating the large-panel LCD screens. The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reported Thursday morning that Foxconn intends to create a smaller facility where it will produce displays with smaller sheets of glass.

The state of Wisconsin signed an agreement to issue $3 billion in tax credits to create the facility.

Trump flew into Milwaukee Wednesday night ahead of expected remarks at the Foxconn facility. Nearly 40 groups representing students, environmentalists, civil rights advocates, teachers, union workers and others have organized a protest for the same time. The groups are protesting Trump's immigration policies, but critics of Foxconn have also said the project is costing taxpayers too much without enough guarantees about jobs, environmental health and economic development.

Thursday morning the group was blocking parts of downtown Milwaukee streets while headed to the Pfister Hotel where Trump was staying.

In 2011, we declared “Wisconsin is open for business.” Today, we are delivering on that promise in a historic way with the groundbreaking of Foxconn’s @Wisconn_Valley Science & Technology Park. Soon, Foxconn technology will be made in America, right in WI! #WIProud pic.twitter.com/OjbkfPe86y — Governor Walker (@GovWalker) June 28, 2018

Gov. Scott Walker, who has championed the company's location in the state and coined the term for the area "Wisconn Valley," is expected to attend the groundbreaking and remarks, along with Speaker of the House and Janesville Congressman Paul Ryan.

Democratic members of Congress, including Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, are pointing out that the president's visit comes at the same time he has criticized Harley Davidson for their recent announcement that they intend to move some production overseas because of a recent increase in tariffs.

"The irony of President Trump coming to Wisconsin to praise Foxconn- a Taiwanese company that has required billions of Wisconsin taxpayer incentives- while threatening to tax Wisconsin's own Harley Davidson out of existence, is not lost on Wisconsinites," Kind said in a statement.

A Harley-Davidson should never be built in another country-never! Their employees and customers are already very angry at them. If they move, watch, it will be the beginning of the end - they surrendered, they quit! The Aura will be gone and they will be taxed like never before! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2018

