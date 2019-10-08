Proposed development could bring Amazon distribution center to Beloit

David McNew/Getty Images

BELOIT, Wis. - Amazon is looking at adding another major distribution center in Wisconsin, which could bring more jobs to Rock County.

The Beloit City Council approved the development of a warehouse distribution facility Monday night.

"We are thrilled about the opportunities this development will provide our community and beyond, said Andrew Janke, the executive director of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation.

The organization's purchase and sale agreement was made with Seefriend Industrial Properties, Inc., a development firm out of Atlanta that has worked with Amazon on several of its past warehouse projects across the country.

The Beloit proposal involves a 1 million square-foot distribution center. The center would be located in the Gateway Business Park area, which is home to several distribution and warehouse centers.

Construction is expected to be completed by September 2020, according to the Beloit Daily News.

Preliminary grading could start as early as Oct. 15, prior to closing. Seefriend would restore the property if the development does not ultimately move forward.

"This proposed development would provide our community with increased property value, which will benefit all of Beloit," said Beloit City Manager Lori Curtis Luther.

Amazon has opened several distribution centers in Wisconsin recently.

It opened a center in Kenosha in 2013 and employees thousands, according to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation. A facility in Oak Creek is scheduled to open in 2020 and is expected to result in about 1,500 jobs.

